Abilene Zoo receives AZA accreditation

Silver Spring, Maryland (PRESS RELEASE) – The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) has announced that the Abilene Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission.

“Only the very best aquariums and zoos can meet AZA’s accreditation standards for animal care and welfare, conservation, education, and more, which are the most rigorous in the zoological profession,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “By achieving AZA accreditation, the Abilene Zoo demonstrates a commitment to protecting animals around the world and inspiring their guests to do the same.”

To be accredited, the Abilene Zoo underwent a thorough review to make certain it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards in categories which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be members of the Association.

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and welfare; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; veterinary programs; financial stability; risk management; visitor services; and more. Finally, top officials are interviewed at a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, after which accreditation is granted, tabled, or denied. Any facility that is denied may reapply one year after the Commission’s decision is made.

The Abilene Zoo has been accredited by AZA since 1985.

“Earning this prestigious accreditation from the AZA is a reflection of the hard work and dedication to wildlife our staff exudes.” said Jesse Pottebaum, Abilene Zoo Director, “From the dedicated veterinary and animal care teams to our talented maintenance crew and hardworking front lines, the zoo provides a safe haven for animals under threat and an oasis for the breeding of animals facing extinction. We are major funders of conservation efforts across the globe while allowing people like the citizens of West Texas a chance to encounter exotic animals and become inspired to save wildlife.”

