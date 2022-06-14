ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is welcoming a new steenbok lamb!

Zoo staff says the steenbok was born to father Kidogo and mother Kira, who was pregnant for seven months.



Baby is doing well, already nursing and walking, but mom will probably keep it concealed for up to a month, only making contact herself a few times a day for grooming and feeding.

Fun fact – the Abilene Zoo says, “to conceal the babies presence even further, the mother eats her lamb’s poop and drinks its urine during her visits, this keeps the hiding place relatively odor free and protected from predators.”

The new steenbok lamb will be on display in the African area beginning next week, but it may be hard to find!





For more information about the Abilene Zoo, including ticket prices and hours, visit their website.