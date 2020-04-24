Abilene’s annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival moved to 2021

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival has been moved to 2021.

The CALF, originally slated to take place in June 2020, will now take place from June 10-12, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will still feature artist Loren Long, who initially signed up for 2020’s event.

Festival organizers released the following information about their decision to postpone:

