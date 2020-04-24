Abilene’s annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival moved to 2021

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual Children’s Art and Literacy Festival has been moved to 2021.
The CALF, originally slated to take place in June 2020, will now take place from June 10-12, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It will still feature artist Loren Long, who initially signed up for 2020’s event.
Festival organizers released the following information about their decision to postpone:
Latest Posts:
- Policía de Abilene necesita identificar a dos mujeres conectadas con un caso de una tarjeta de crédito robada
- Working out at Red Bud creates friendships from a distance
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions
- PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
- Florida principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way