Abilene’s BikeTown closed after overnight fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – BikeTown is now closed for business due to an overnight fire in Abilene.

The fire began at the store’s location on the 1700 block of Industrial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, and although the fire was quickly extinguished, the business still sustained heavy damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, and due to the amount of inventory – the exact dollar amount of damages has not been estimated.

Owner Jim MacDonald says he’s grateful no one was injured in the fire and he’s going to work to rebuild better than ever, thanks to support from the community.

Anyone who needs to reach BikeTown can do-so by email at biketownabilene@yahoo.com.