Abilene’s Black Plumbing one of only four international honorees in BBB Awards for outstanding leadership character and organizational ethics

ARLINGTON, Virginia (PRESS RELEASE) – The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust announced today that Black Plumbing of Abilene is one of the four winners of the 2020 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics. Each is being recognized for their outstanding commitment to leadership character, social responsibility, and high standards of organizational ethics that benefit their customers, employees and communities.

The other honorees are Golden Openings of Urbandale, IA (1-10 employees), Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc., of Santee, CA (100-499 employees) and Walden Security of Chattanooga, TN (500+ employees).

Black Plumbing will receive its award for the top business in the 11-99 employee category during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 8.

“This award makes a powerful statement about the commitment of companies to maintain strong relationships with their employees, and the emphasis they place on exceptional customer service,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. “By recognizing the exemplary commitment of this select group today, we encourage all businesses and leaders to follow the examples set by our honorees.”

Winners and finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria such as leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program.

Abilene-based Black Plumbing is a family-owned business, restoring peace of mind to homeowners and businesses for 27 years through its 1o locations. The company adheres to a strong commitment to quality plumbing for residential and commercial structures, customer satisfaction and employee safety.

The judges were impressed by how new employees at Black Plumbing learn the ethical way of doing things from day one. Employees are not allowed to do any upselling on a job, nor do they receive commission for selling any product or service. Owner Darrin Black actually prefers to hire plumbers with minimal experience and train them in “the Black Plumbing way” rather than hire those who may have developed conflicting habits from other plumbers.

Judges also appreciated how Darrin Black served 25 years as a firefighter and brings such dedication and commitment to serving others in the plumbing industry. Black Plumbing’s locations are in Abilene, Big Spring, Brownwood, Colorado City, Hermleigh, Lubbock, San Angelo, Snyder, Stephenville and Sweetwater

“This recognition means so much to our team because it validates the way we conduct business,” says Black. “We focus on doing the job right the first time and never trying to upsell a job because those two aspects build trust. We appreciate the loyalty of our customers and particularly the local Better Business Bureau. John Riggins does a marvelous job of teaching the Abilene area how to conduct good business.”

Black Plumbing prides itself on being transparent with its customers, providing clear, honest and upfront estimates so there are no concerns about pricing. To make sure plumbers are prepared to do quality work, the company provides excellent training and invests in new technologies that allow plumbers to perform complicated procedures with the upmost confidence.

Black Plumbing is upheld as an expert in its industry, holding educational training sessions for other plumbers at its home office for industry certification. The company and its employees are strong supporters of local community causes and organizations, providing financial support to over 30 nonprofits in Abilene alone.

Darrin Black is performing double duty this year as he is serving as chairman of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, where he has worked with chamber leadership to offer innovative communications and business resource trainings throughout the pandemic. He adds, “I’m really impressed at how committed our chamber is for providing resources to help our local businesses survive and thrive in this pandemic. So many of our businesses inspire us all with their resilience in the face of major challenges.”

Black Plumbing has received numerous industry recognitions and awards. Among these is the 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of Abilene, which qualified the company to be nominated for the international aware.

Latest Posts: