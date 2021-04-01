Abilene’s first-ever gay pride parade scheduled for September

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever gay pride parade is scheduled to happened in September.

Abilene Pride Alliance is excited to announce the ‘Denims and Diamonds’ 2021 parade, set to take place September 25, 2021.

The parade will begin at Everman Park on North 1st Street at 2:00 p.m. and will continue down Cypress Street for several blocks.

Family events and the parade will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., then from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a street dance, awards ceremony, and speeches will take place.

An evening drag show is also in the works.

Organizers hope the event will have at least 10 floats, a Grand Marshall, horses, viewings stands, face painting, vendor booths, food trucks, and more.

Anyone who wants to help make Abilene’s first gay pride parade a success can make a donation to Abilene Pride Alliance.