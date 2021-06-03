Abilene’s first QuikTrip officially open

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first QuikTrip location is officially open to the public.

The convenience store, located at 3217 Old Anson Road, opened Thursday, June 3.

Read more about the QuikTrip brand and Abilene’s new store in the press release below:

QT’s new store model is created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food. For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.



Abilene customers will be able to enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea®, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Abilene Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats. QT Kitchens customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, X-large pizzas, Mac & Cheese, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake®.



Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking great care of its employees, earning national recognition creating and nurturing career employees and offering superior employee benefits. QT recently earned a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021.QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves – with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes.



The company donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty. QT is now in its 62nd year in business and employs over 24,000 people across 12 states.