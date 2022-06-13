TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An accused methamphetamine dealer has been arrested after a brief foot chase at Wal-mart in Abilene.

Billy Merchant, of Merkel, Texas, was taken into custody on Federal Warrants at Abilene southside Wal-mart Thursday after a short foot pursuit involving the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

4 ounces of methamphetamine was found in Merchant’s possession after his arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say Merchant was involved in an extensive narcotics investigation that wrapped up June 9, ending when he was indicted on multiple counts of illegal drug possession and distribution.