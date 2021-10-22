ACU fraternity suspended following investigation into hazing incident

An Abilene Christian University fraternity has been suspended after an investigation into a hazing incident.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Christian University fraternity has been suspended for a year following an investigation into a hazing incident last month.

University officials say the Galaxy fraternity will be suspended effective immediately, “due to recent violations of the student handbook.”

Members will also have to meet clear requirements before returning to campus in a year. Those requirements have not been disclosed.

Dr. Tamara Long, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Life issued a statement on behalf of ACU that reads in part, “as a university community, we expect the highest standards of love and respect for one another. Our own unique mission – to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world – requires no less.”

Police began investigating a hazing incident that took place during a rush event September 20 because allegations surfaced that a black student may have been specifically targeted and shot with paintball guns.

Investigators say they found no evidence of a racially motivated criminal act, so the case was turned over to ACU for punishment according to university policy.

In response to this incident, university officials will be circulating and promoting more information on diversity.