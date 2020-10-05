ACU to begin opening stores at new development next month, more apartments pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is going to begin opening stores at their new development next month, and more apartments in the area are now pending.

Fuzzy’s Tacos and Phoenix Pho will be the first businesses to open at the Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village, located off Ambler Avenue near Judge Ely Boulevard.

They’re scheduled to open in early November and will be followed by Abilene Nail Bar, which should open by January 2021, then Hotworx Yoga, Blue Jean Cafe, and Biscuit Bar, which are all hoping to open in Spring 2021.

An additional building housing Bahama Bucks and another tenet will be under construction beginning this Fall to complete Phase I of construction at the village.

Phase II will include a Hendrick Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic, a local bank, a pre-development agreement has been signed for an apartment complex north of lake retail.

Several murals are currently being created by local artists to add color and character to the up-and-coming development.

“The murals are part of how we want to contribute to the community. We hope Allen Ridge becomes a destination for people to come view art,” said Kelly Young, vice president for Abilene Christian Investment Management Company. “Future projects might include sculptures and outdoor art shows. We’re trying to build a place that you come not just to eat but also for a broader experience that includes art, music, a children’s playground and a walk around the lake.”

There will be at least six murals on the property – one by ACU graduate Rolando Diaz and five others a collaboration between local artists Calina Mishay, Kameron Alexander and Patrick Messersmiths.

