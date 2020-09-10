Adoption fees waived for all dogs at Abilene Animal Shelter through 6pm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Adoption fees for all dogs at the Abilene Animal Shelter have been waived through 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

For the next three hours, all dogs will be free to foster or adopt because every dog kennel at the Abilene Animal Shelter is full.

“Any dog in the facility that is off of stray hold is available for foster and it’s a really easy process,” according to a social media post.

The shelter, located at 925 S 25th Street, is open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

