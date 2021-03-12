Adventure Cove opening for season in May

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Adventure Cove water park is coming back for the 2021 season!

The water park, located at 2742 S 9th Street, will be open to the public beginning May 29.

Admission will cost $4 for children under 48″ tall, $6 for children at least 48″ tall, and $7 for adults age 18 or older. Kids under the age of 2 can get in for free.

Adventure Cove was not allowed to open in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. City officials said the park had too high of an operating cost and was not deemed essential.

It was first unveiled to the public the summer of 2017 after it was funded by a bond project approved by voters in 2015.

The park will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m on Saturdays.