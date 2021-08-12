Airman credited with pulling Abilene man out of burning home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An airman is being credited with saving a life during a late night house fire in Abilene.

First responders were called to the scene of the fire at Buffalo Gap Road and S. 38th Street around 10:20 p.m.

The man, who was home alone when the fire began, spoke to KTAB and KRBC at the scene, saying the heroic actions of an Airman passing by saved his life.

When the airman was driving by the man’s home, he saw smoke, pulled over, and began ringing the man’s doorbell over and over again.

Once the man answered the door, the airman jumped into action, helping him outside then to a driveway across the street.

Investigators say the fire began in the backyard then spread to the home.

The man has been displaced and will be staying with family for the time being.