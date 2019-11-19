AISD: Abilene High ‘safe’ after rumored threat, no evidence found

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene High School has been deemed safe after a potential threat was made against the campus.

District officials says police have been investigating the undisclosed threat, and as of noon Tuesday, they had, “found no evidence to substantiate the rumor and we believe the campus is safe.”

Parents received notification of the rumored threat via social media and through a “call-out” from the Abilene High School principal, who released the following statement outlining what happened:

I want to make you aware of a situation on the Abilene High campus that we are currently investigating. We have received a rumor of a potential safety threat to the campus and we have involved the Abilene Police Department in the investigation. At this point, we have found no evidence to substantiate the rumor and we believe the campus is safe. We will have appropriate police presence on campus during lunch and throughout the day to ensure safety of all students and staff. As always, the safety and security of students and staff is our top priority and we work diligently each day to ensure a safe environment at AHS. Michael Garcia Principal, Abilene High School

This threat investigation comes just one day after a similar “unsubstantiated threat” was made against Cooper High School.

Abilene ISD officials will be holding a conference at 3:00 p.m. to discuss what the district is going to do about these type of situations moving forward.

