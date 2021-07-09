Albert the Alligator’s back and ready for the Abilene Zoo’s 55th Anniversary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -The Abilene Zoo’s very own Albert the Alligator received a clean bill of health from Veterinary and Animal Care teams and is enjoying the sun while on exhibit for the community to visit.

In celebration, Zookeepers will host Gator Grub, a special keeper chat and live feeding for the alligator,on Sunday, July 11 ,at 11am as part of the Summer Zoocation series celebrating the Abilene Zoo’s 55th Anniversary.

“Let’s just say he was a little late to the summer party,”chuckled Animal Care Supervisor Tony Baez. “Albert is back to his old self enjoying his favorite weekly meals. We’re glad the old guy is ready to celebrate summer. I know the community and all of Albert’s fans are ready to see him. If Gator Grub goes well, we will continue the event every Sunday at 11am along with our daily chats for the summer through Labor Day weekend.

Veterinary and Animal Care teams examined Albert the American Alligatoron June 8, 2021, to explore reasoning behind prolonged lethargic activity and lack of appetite. All bloodwork ,infectious disease testing, and heavy metal toxicity testing was normal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Albert back in the limelight,”explained Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum.“ My family can’t wait to see him take that first bite on Sunday. It’s our 55th Anniversary of the Abilene Zoo and it wouldn’t be complete without Albert the iconic Alligator.”

Antibiotics, steroids, and vitamins were given during the exam as a precaution. The long winter and strange weather patterns in the Big Country were also taken into consideration for the alligator’s abnormal activities.

“We are cautiously optimistic that Albert is starting to act like his old self, but we do still worry that he is quite the geriatric alligator,” stated Zoo Veterinarian Dr.Stephanie Carle. “Take care in knowing the Abilene Zoo is dedicated to providing the best care to all of our animals young and old. When animals live to be geriatric it simply means they have been well cared for and we are proud of that.”