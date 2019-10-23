Aldi confirms Abilene location still in the works

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Aldi has confirmed they still have plans to open a store in Abilene by next summer.

“We will reach out closer to the Grand Opening with more specific details,” Denton Division Vice President Scott Huska told KTAB and KRBC.

Aldi originally announced plans to open next to Kohl’s on the 4700 block of Southwest Drive nearly a year ago, but the City says they have stopped the process and haven’t filed any permits since.

It’s unknown if this is still the location where Aldi plans to open in Abilene

The ALDI’s website describes the history of the chain as follows: “Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, employs over 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first US store in Iowa in 1976.”

