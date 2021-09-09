Amazon delivery station coming to Abilene

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene will soon be home to Amazon’s next delivery station.

Thursday morning, the Development Corporation of Abilene announced Amazon intendeds to lease a warehouse in the Five Points Business Park to establish a 71,000 square-foot facility.

“Amazon’s investment will bring many strong benefits to the Abilene community, including converting a warehouse into a competitive logistics and distribution center,” said Misty Mayo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCOA. “Abilene’s strategic location in south central United States with access to major highways is a key factor in the location of Amazon’s new facility. This is exactly the type of work the DCOA does, attracting new business to Abilene to ensure the viability of the community for years to come.”

Amazon plans to launch the Abilene delivery station in 2022, bringing dozens of jobs with a minimum wage of $15/hour and a variety of benefits.

“Abilene is proud to welcome Amazon to our community,” said Mayor Anthony Williams. “This incredible opportunity confirms what we have always known, Abilene is a great place to do business in Texas.”

The Five Points Business Park is located in northwest Abilene between Interstate 20 and Business I-20. It is currently home to several big facilities, including Pactiv, Broadwind Towers, and Prairie Dog Pet Foods.