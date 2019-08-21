American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Abilene airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An American Airlines plane has made an emergency landing in Abilene due to smoke coming from somewhere on board.

The plane, which was an airbus carrying around 100 passengers en route from Los Angeles to New York, landed at the Abilene Regional Airport around 3:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this emergency landing, and the plane has been safely evacuated.

Firefighters are now working to determine the cause and source of the smoke.

American Airlines has released the following statement regarding the emergency landing:

American Airlines flight 4 from Los Angeles (LAX) to New York (JFK) diverted to Abilene (ABI) due to an odor in the cockpit. The flight landed safely at 3:41 p.m. local time.

