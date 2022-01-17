Annual MLK bridge march taking place in Abilene Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. bridge march is taking place Monday.

Participants are asked to meet at the Carter G. Woodson Center for Excellence parking lot at 4424 Cockerell Drive before 1:15 p.m., when the march is set to begin.

The march will follow a path along the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge on E Hwy 80.

2021’s event was turned into a drive-by parade due to COVID-19 but organizers feel confident this year’s event can take place on foot.

Let Us Breathe had a separate parade scheduled for Monday, but that event has been cancelled.