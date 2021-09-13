Another Dyess Airman charged with child porn after roommate arrested last month

Dyess Airman Michael Hensley has been arrested for Promotion of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another Dyess Airman was arrested during a child pornography investigation that landed his roommate behind bars last month.

Dalton Adams was taken into custody for Promotion of Child Pornography Friday in connection to the investigation, which took place in August.

Court documents state Adams was contacted by detectives on August 26 in reference to a sexual assault investigation.

While they were talking to him, they also interviewed his roommate Michael Hensley and received permission to search his phone.

The documents reveal they then found a video of child pornography sent from Adams to Hensley, showing multiple children engaged in sexual activity.

Hensley was arrested August 26, and both men were released from jail after posting bonds totaling $30,000 each.

Dyess AFB released the following statement in regards to these arrests:

These are serious accusations, and not in line with US Air Force or Team Dyess standards. Dyess AFOSI will continue to work with local investigative authorities to collect evidence related to this case.

Our military justice system exists to uphold the law and military standards for conduct and character. Individuals accused of violating these standards will be held accountable through due process.