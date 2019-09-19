APPEAL DENIED: Abilene mother still sentenced to life for killing baby moments after birth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mother will still serve life behind bars for killing her newborn just moments after birth.

The 11th District Court of Appeals in Eastland County decided to affirm the Capital Murder conviction and life sentence for Amber Craker, who was initially convicted in Taylor County in October 2017.

She filed her appeal just a few weeks later.

Craker’s trial began on a Monday and testimony lasted through Wednesday morning, with witnesses such a forensic experts, police detectives, and Abilene ISD faculty giving testimony on what likely happened the day Baby Ashley Craker was killed.

The trial revealed Baby Ashley’s throat was slit and she was stabbed at least 3 times, wounds Craker claimed were inflicted when her hand slipped while trying to cut the umbilical cord.

Craker also claimed she was alone during the birth and used a washcloth to mute her screams, though her boyfriend and co-defendant Damian Cate, said he was present and even held the baby for at least 20 minutes after she was born.

Baby Ashley’s body was eventually found in a trashcan hours after Craker’s parents rushed her to the hospital to receive surgery due to the large amount of bleeding she experienced following the birth.

Cate stood trial in April 2018, was found not guilty, and has been cleared of any involvement in the crime.

Latest Posts: