APPROVED: Abilene water, sewer rates will rise annually for next 5 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has approved a plan to raise the water and sewer rates annually for the next five years.

During a meeting Thursday night, council members gave unanimous approval to the plan, which was initially presented during a special-called hearing Monday.

During the hearing, Water Utilities Director Rodney Taylor said the rate increases should come as no surprise.

The City’s last water rate was set in 2016 and hasn’t been adjusted since.

Under the new plan, which affects rates for the next 5 years, residential water customers will see a yearly increase of 5-cents per 1,000 gallons of water used, though their base charge would not be affected.

However, the base charge for the sewer fees are going to rise 50-cents per year for the next five years and variable sewer rates are rising 15 cents per unit.

This means a residential customer using an average of 5,000 gallons of water per month is currently paying $53.00 for water and sewer utilities.

The new plan raises this customer’s bill to $54.50 in 2020, climbing to $60.50 in 2025.

Commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers will see rate increases as well.

Commercial customers are going to be grouped into a single payment tier, seeing an increase yearly of 5-cents per 1,000 gallons used.

A 30-cent correction will be implemented for industrial customers as well as an added 10% increase each year after that, and wholesale customers will see a 95-cent correction followed by annual 10% increases.

The rate changes will be reflected on water utility bills beginning in November, for water used in October.