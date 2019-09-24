UPDATE: Employee ambushed, injured by bank robber in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed suspect is at large after robbing a south Abilene bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Blvd sometime before 8:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the robber, described only as a black male, was wearing a black toboggan with holes cut out for the eyes when he used a gun to rob the bank.

He allegedly ambushed an employee while she was opening the bank this morning. This employee was hit by the robber and sustained an injury to her face.

After collecting an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene toward Butternut Street.

Detectives are now going to use K9 units in an attempt to locate him.

Witnesses in the neighborhood report seeing a gold car parked at the corner of Chestnut Street and S 20th Street near the bank entrance at least twice on Monday, though it’s unknown if this vehicle is connected to the crime.

Live Look at the Scene:

