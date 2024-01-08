ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Assistant Police Chief Doug Wrenn will be retiring from the Abilene Police Department after 30 years of service.

The City of Abilene announced Assistant Chief Wrenn’s retirement during the city council preview meeting Monday, saying his retirement marks, “the conclusion of a remarkable career spanning over three decades dedicated to serving the citizens of Abilene.”

Wrenn’s entire law enforcement career took place in Abilene, beginning in 1993 when he was first sworn-in as an officer.

Read more information about Wrenn, provided by the City of Abilene below:

Wrenn’s journey began after college in 1993 when he became a sworn officer, subsequently serving on the Department’s SWAT team from 1996 to 2004. He earned a promotion to sergeant in 2000 and later assumed the role of Traffic Division Commander in 2004. His ascent continued as he took on the position of Assistant Chief in 2010, and he has also served as an Interim Chief of Police for the Department since April of this year.

Wrenn expressed gratitude for his tenure, stating, “I have been fortunate to have worked as an officer for over 30 years.”

One of the highlights of his career was his involvement in relocating the Abilene Police Department’s headquarters, a project that showcased the community’s tremendous support, as well as that of the Abilene City Council and City Administration, he said.

The project moved the Abilene Police Department’s headquarters from the former Abilene-Taylor County Law Enforcement Center near the Taylor County Courthouse to its current location at South First Street and Pioneer Drive.

During his retirement, Wrenn looks forward to letting his life quiet down, as he was on call essentially 24/7 for nearly 3 decades straight.

When Wrenn retires, he will briefly leave the position of Interim Police Chief vacant while the City of Abilene waits for new Chief Rondell Seratte to start in February.

The Interim Police Chief vacantly will be filled by Assistant Chief Craig Jordan, if city council gives final approval to this measure Thursday.