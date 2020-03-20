1  of  46
Association wants to partner with struggling food businesses to feed Abilene officers

Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Officer’s Association wants to partner with struggling food businesses to feed local officers.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the APOA said, “if you own a restaurant/food truck in Abilene and are struggling due to the current events, we would like to partner with you to provide meals for our officers.”

They are asking anyone interested to message them on Facebook so they can figure something out.

Anyone who wishes to donate to this mission is encouraged to message as well.

