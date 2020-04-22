AT&T brings 5G to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – AT&T’s new 5G mobile network is officially online in Abilene!

The company included Abilene as one of 90 new markets to get the network, meaning AT&T now provides 5G to more than 120 million people nationwide.

Here is some more information on the plans and devices that will have access to 5G:

Devices: AT&T 5G is currently available on five devices, including the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Consumers can access 5G+ on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Plans: Consumers on the AT&T Unlimited Extra or the AT&T Unlimited Elite plans have access to 5G/5G+ service. (By the way – Unlimited Elite will also include HBO Max when it launches on 5/27 – details were announced yesterday here.) Businesses can access service on the AT&T Business Unlimited Performance, AT&T Business Unlimited Elite or some mobile pooled plans.

Retail: Customers can purchase devices online at att.com, or at these retail locations.

