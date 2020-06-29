B-1B Lancer arrives in Abilene 35 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The B-1B Lancer arrived in Abilene 35 years ago.

June 29, 1985 marks the first day the bomber aircraft was at Dyess Air Force Base.

“Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force,” a social media post states. “It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.”

Now, Dyess Air Force base is slated to become the new home of the B-21 bomber aircraft and the weapons school for it.

The B-21 will replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft.

