Backyard apartment catches fire in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A backyard apartment caught fire in north Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The fire ignited behind a home on the 1900 block of Walnut Street around 2:30 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the apartment.

Fire officials say the flames spread to a pile of trash in the backyard and a neighbor’s storage shed. It also caused some power lines in the area to fall.

Family members of the main home say the apartment, described by fire fighters as a shed, was occupied but had no plumbing or electricity. It’s unknown if the resident was present at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and remains undetermined at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.