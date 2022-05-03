RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Ballinger teen was ejected and killed during a u-turn crash Monday evening.

A 16-year-old male, who has not been identified due to his age, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on US 83 three miles north of Ballinger just after 6:00 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states the teen had pulled his pickup over onto the shoulder of the road, and when he attempted to make a u-turn, he was struck by a minivan that was traveling from behind.

Investigators say the teen was ejected upon impact and the driver of the minivan sustained minor injuries.

No further information has been released.