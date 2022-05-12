ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally is set to take place in Abilene in response to a leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court of the United States may overturn reproductive rights law Roe vs. Wade.

The rally will take place at Abilene City Hall on the 500 block of Oak Street Saturday, May 14 beginning at 10:00 a.m. This event is taking place in conjunction with the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood’s National Day of Action.

Event organizers say the event is for women and all supporters concerned that Roe vs Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court soon.

Participants are invited to help, “send a message to the SCOTUS to protect nearly half a century’s worth of legal precedent established by Roe and the progress for women’s (and LGBTQ) rights that followed, as well as to send an invitation to those in our community on the opposite end of the ideological divide to work with us to fight the issues that make abortion necessary rather than continue the fight against each other,” according to a press release from organizer Elizabeth Smyser.

Prior to the leaked opinion regarding reproductive rights, thousands of citizens signed a petition to get the issue of making Abilene a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ in front of city council.

After a series of discussions and public hearings, councilmembers voted to put the ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ issue on the ballot for November’s election to let the public decide if it should become an official ordinance.

Anyone who wishes to participate in Saturday’s rally is asked to remain courteous, and offensive imagery, such anything from the Handmaid’s Tail or coat-hangers, will not be allowed.