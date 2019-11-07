“Best Burger Restaurant in Texas” coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An eatery deemed the “Best Burger Restaurant in Texas” is coming to Abilene.

Grumps Burgers will be opening soon at 3533 N 1st Street.

The restaurant, which opened 15 years ago and now has locations in Burleson, Stephenville, Grandbury, and Cleburne, was named the “Best Burger Restaurant in Texas” by TripAdvisor in 2018, the same year they were named the “#4 Best Burger Restaurant in America.”

Other distinctions for customer service, as well as their burgers, fries, and onion rings, have been awarded to Grumps, including many “local favorite” awards.

It’s currently unknown when Grumps Abilene will open, but progress is well underway on their storefront.

More information, including employment applications, can be found at www.GrumpsBurgers.com.

