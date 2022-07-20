ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever wondered how to score a good deal when flying out of the Abilene Regional Airport? Here are some best practices to keep in mind!

Most tickets for flights out of Abilene Regional Airport are typically more expensive than flights from nearby airports in Midland and Dallas-Ft. Worth, but booking local means no drive-time or dealing with crowds.

Airport staff puts together a weekly pricing report for these Top 20 destinations out of Abilene:

Orlando, FL

Dallas Ft. Worth, TX

Seattle, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Diego, CA

Phoenix, AZ

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix, AZ

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Chicago, IL

Philadelphia, PA

Denver, CO

Washington DC

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

St. Louis, MO

Boston, MA

Houston, TX

The report includes the average price of a round-trip ticket booked 14 days out and booked 30 days out. Prices are provided for each time frame and each city for the Abilene, Midland, and DFW airports.

There are many opportunities to save booking further out – such as saving around $200 on a round trip booking 30 days out for a flight from Abilene to destinations like Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Chicago, and more.

This brings the price of a round-trip ticket to these destinations closer to what travelers pay flying out of Midland and DFW, making flying local a more affordable option.

However, the savings don’t always add up. The most expensive flight out of Abilene – a round trip to Seattle – is $1,110 per round trip ticket if booked 14 days out and the price actually climbs to $1,119 if booked 30 days out.

The price for a flight to Nashville goes up if booked 30 days out as well.

Two flights – Nashville and St. Louis – are cheaper to fly out of Abilene than Midland no matter when the flight is booked, and the price for a round trip ticket for these destinations is almost the same to fly out of Abilene and DFW.

Check out the following chart for a breakdown the current flight prices:

Overall, the Abilene Regional Airport had less flights in June 2022 than the previous year, which is following the national trend.

A strong first quarter for January through March of 2022 has pushed the Abilene Regional Airport ahead 4% for the year but April, May, and June did not have as many flights.

Airport staff says flights out of Abilene are usually full in the mornings, so it’s sparsely filled afternoon flights that are contributing to the deficit.

Airports nationwide are still trying to get their flight numbers up to what they were pre-pandemic in 2019.