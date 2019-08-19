Between 40-60 acres burned in Abilene railroad track fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Between 40 and 60 acres were burned during a fire alongside railroad tracks in east Abilene Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out near the City of Abilene’s police impound lot and recycling center on the 2300 block of Sandy Street just before 5:00 p.m.

Soon, the fire was burning on both sides of Loop 322 near Highway 80, prompting seven volunteer fire departments, as well as the Texas A&M Forrest Service, local EMS and disaster aid non-profits to assist.

50 personnel, including seven engines, three ladder trucks, and five brush trucks, were on scene from just the Abilene Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this fire, but an estimated 40 to 60 acres were burned.

Several storage containers and a small storage shed was destroyed.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

