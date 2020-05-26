Big Country CASA names new Executive Director

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country CASA has named a new Executive Director.

Lee Ann Millender, LMSW-IPR has been appointed to the roll, where she will help advocate for local children involved in court cases.

Read more about Millender’s education and career:

<iframe src="https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/56/2020/05/Press-Release-Big-Country-CASA-ED-Announcement-5.26.20.pdf" width=100% height=800px scrollbars=yes frameborder=0></iframe>

