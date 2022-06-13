ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lake levels across the Big Country have been steadily dropping as drought conditions and triple-digit temperatures continue.

WaterDataForTexas.org shows the following lake levels from around the area:

Abilene – Current: 56.9% One Year: 89.8%

Brownwood – Current: 81.5% One Year: 100%

Cisco – Current: 81.6% One Year: 100%

Coleman – Current: 85.7% One Year: 91.5%

Colorado City – Current: 65.0% One Year: 35.3%

Ft. Phantom – Current: 80.6% One Year: 100%

Hubbard Creek – Current: 81.5% One Year: 100%

Leon – Current: 76.0% One Year: 100%

Millers Creek – Current: 81.6% One Year: 100%

OH Ivie – Current: 48.4% One Year: 60.0%

Sweetwater – Current: 72.3% One Year: 82.8%

The US Drought Monitor, which is updated weekly, shows that 20.39% of the Abilene viewing area is currently experiencing ‘extreme’ drought conditions, which is the next to highest drought category.

This is down from the last two weeks, where nearly 70% of Taylor County was experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Taylor County’s current pattern of extreme drought began in mid-May but more severe drought conditions were recorded at the beginning of the year, with 100% of Taylor County reaching the extreme category in late January to early February.

The most severe drought conditions, categorized as exceptional, have only been experienced in Taylor County one time in the past 22 years. There were 26 weeks of exceptional drought conditions recorded.