Big fish biting at Abilene’s Kirby Lake

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big fish have been biting at Kirby Lake in Abilene.

Local angler Zackary Willis caught a 28-pound catfish earlier this week using carp fish as bait.

Willis says he regularly catches big blue, channel, and flathead catfishes at Kirby and that he loves spending his time fishing.

The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife shows the biggest blue catfish ever recorded at Kirby Lake was just under 39 pounds, the biggest flathead catfish was 45 pounds, and the biggest channel catfish was 13 pounds.

Kirby Lake is also home to populations of bass, carp, crappie, drum, pacu, and saugeye fish.

