BigCountryHomepage.com to stream Abilene’s State of the City address on Sunday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — BigCountryHomepage.com is proud to announce it is a streaming partner for the City of Abilene’s State of the City address.

The address, to be delivered by Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, will stream on BigCountryHomepage.com at 7 p.m. Sunday. It will also be viewable on the newly designed BCH To Go mobile app and both KTAB and KRBC’s Facebook pages.



“In these unprecedented times, communication and guidance from our elected leaders is more important than ever,” said KTAB General Manager/Vice President Albert Gutierrez. “We are proud to stream the speech on the Big Country’s most trusted and viewed news website.”



Mayor Williams is expected to address the COVID-19 pandemic, economic issues and other important topics.



Williams, an Abilene native, has been a part of the Abilene City Council for more than 20 years and is currently serving in his second term as mayor.