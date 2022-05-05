ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is taking their birds back off display after another case of Avian Flu has been confirmed in Texas.

A case of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in Wichita County Wednesday, which is the second confirmed case in the state.

As immediate response to this news, Zoo officials say they “will be housing the highest risk animals into their indoor habitats. This includes flamingos, ducks, geese, and other high risk members of our collection.”

Guest feeding stations will also remain closed.

So far, all birds at the Abilene Zoo have stayed safe from avian flu and these safety measure are being taken as a precaution.

It’s currently unknown how long the birds will be removed from the public eye, but zoo officials are hopeful they can return by summer.

Even though these precautions are in place, the Bird Rehabilitation Center will still be up and running with staff using personal protective equipment and other strategies to prevent birds brought into the center from cross contaminating the zoo collection.