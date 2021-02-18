Blackout Day 5: Power restored to most of Abilene, around 500 outages remain

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most Abilene residents who were affected by the winter weather blackouts this week were treated to some overnight relief – power.

Electricity service was restored to around 19,500 homes in the Key City Wednesday into the early morning hours Thursday.

It’s unknown when the remaining 500 affected customers will get their power turned back on. Some of the outages have been in effect since Monday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says that the grid power has been steadily coming back online, allowing them to restore service to many of the 4 million Texans affected by the outages, which began during winter weather Sunday.

Grid operator continues to restore power, electric companies continue to bring generation back online: https://t.co/avNDfIF2Zn — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 18, 2021

City of Abilene residents should now have water service as well after the outages caused all three water treatment plants to go offline, depleting the supply by Monday night.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, city officials confirmed all three treatment plants were up and running, hoping all customers would have service by the end of the day.

However, the City of Abilene’s water supply remains under a boil water notice through at least the weekend.

This means the water must be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes if it’s going to be used for eating, drinking, teeth brushing, or any other activity that involves ingestion.

Non-consumption related activities, such as showering and hand washing, do no require the water to be boiled.

Customers who have their power restored are asked to be conservative as well.

ATMOS Energy says there is an unprecedented demand for natural gas. Atmos warns Abilene residents of urgent need to conserve energy

For more information about the outages, including why it took so long to restore power and why the blackouts lasted so long, read this explainer article from AEP Texas.

See live maps of the outages from AEP Texas and Oncor.