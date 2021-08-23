Blue-green algae prompts closure of Big Country lake

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bloom of toxic blue-green algae has prompted the closure of a Big Country lake.

Lake Colorado City will be closed to the public at the state park until further notice, due to the presence of the algae.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials posted information on the closure to social media Monday afternoon, saying, “out of an abundance of caution and per the recommendation of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists and water quality officials, lake access at Lake Colorado City State Park is CLOSED until further notice due to a blue-green algae bloom in the lake.”

Boating, swimming, and fishing are currently prohibited at the park under the current closure but other activities, including hiking – are still allowed.

More information about blue-green algae can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.