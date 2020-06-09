Body found in water at Lake Fort Phantom Hill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A body was found at Lake Fort Phantom Hill in Abilene Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the water at the east side of the lake off Silo View Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Neighbors in the area say they saw the man parked at the end of Silo View Road Monday night, and that the flashers on his truck were on late.

These neighbors also reported seeing him squatting by the water, but not fishing, and they say someone else may have been with him.

Police have not confirmed any of this information and did not release much about the victim, including his identity or age.

This is a developing situation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates.

