Body found outside church in central Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A body was found outside a church in central Abilene Monday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., a parishioner noticed the body lying on the ground next to Abilene Hosanna Korean Church on the 6100 block of S 7th Street and called police.

First responders arrived and found Kyle Valentine, 31, deceased on the property.

Valentine was reported missing Sunday morning, according to a social media post from the Abilene Police Department.

It’s unknown how Valentine died, but his body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Investigators are also looking for signs of foul play.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: