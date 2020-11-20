Boy or Girl? Abilene zoo holds gender reveal for latest giraffe calf

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo held a gender reveal for its latest giraffe calf.

Friday morning, zoo staff and patrons gathered at Twigga Terrace for the reveal, which featured cakes for both giraffes and the guests to enjoy.

After some suspense, and much speculation, the cake was cut, revealing the giraffe – the third born at the zoo within the past month – is a girl.

She joins the other calves, one boy and one girl, as the most recent success stories for the Abilene Zoo’s giraffe breeding program.

The calves will be on display with the rest of the herd during zoo hours.

For more information, including hours and ticket prices, visit abilenezoo.org.

