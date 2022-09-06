ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home caught fire after a convicted felon crashed into it while fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor County sheriff’s deputies told KTAB and KRBC they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the felon when he ran from them then jumped in his car and started a chase.

The chase then ended in a crash at a home on S 7th Street and Hawthorne Street around 2:40 p.m.

KTAB and KRBC were on scene when the home was fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire and smoke showing. Neighboring homes were in danger of also catching fire, but first responders got the situation under control before that happened.







Witnesses say deputies were able to pull the suspect out of the vehicle following the crash just seconds before it caught fire. He is now hospitalized in unknown condition. Sheriff Ricky Bishop says he was alive when he was pulled from the vehicle and has been treated for smoke inhalation.

No one was home during the crash and no other injuries have been reported.

This crash may have followed some sort of pursuit, though that has not been confirmed.

The suspect’s identity has not been released but Sheriff Bishop did confirm he’s a wanted felon from New Mexico.

