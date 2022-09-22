ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire engulfed a garage and travel trailer in north Abilene.

7:00 p.m. UPDATE –

In a press release, Abilene Fire Department (AFD) confirmed that there was one occupant at the house at the time of the fire, but was uninjured. AFD estimated $20,000 in damages and the fire is still under investigation.

Original report –

The fire began at a non residential building on residential property in the 3900 block of Old Anson Road around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a KTAB/KRBC field crew was able to confirm.

Abilene Fire Department crews were quick to the scene and the fire was about totally put out within an hour.

Multiple crews were on scene battling the blaze. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from several miles away.

It was also confirmed that nobody was on the property when the fire began. The fire did begin to spread to grass around the structure, threatening others, but no other buildings were involved.

A cause of this fire is unknown. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional details.