ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Veteran Brian Yates has been elected to serve on Abilene’s city council.

Yates beat his opponent Scott Beard during Saturday’s General Election by a vote of 65% to 35%.

During his time in Abilene, Yates has served as the Vice President for Military Affairs for the Chamber of Commerce and as Director of Operations at Abilene Aero.

“First from 2000-2003, so that was during the 9/11 period and came back in 2013 as the mission support group commander. In that job, I was basically responsible for all of the technical details of running the base,” Yates explained in a Big Country Politics interview.

Yates will be taking the Abilene City Council Place 4 spot, recently vacated by two-term incumbent Weldon Hurt, who was elected as mayor during Saturday’s election.

