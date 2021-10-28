Bridgestone Bandag Plant celebrates 50 years in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Bridgestone Bandag Retread plant is celebrating 50 years of service in the Big Country. Its parent company, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., says the milestone signifies the company’s longstanding commitment to the Abilene community.

“This is a milestone that we are proud to reach thanks to the dedication of so many who have invested in our plant – first and foremost, our employees and retirees, as well as the ongoing support of our customers who know and expect the best tread rubber from Bandag, the local community, and the state of Texas.” Tom Cunningham, plant manager, Abilene Plant, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC

Since 1971, Abilene’s Bridgestone Plant has received a lot of recognition for its dedication to safety, health and the environment, including the 2015 Keep Abilene Beautiful Recycling Award. According to Bridgestone Americas, Inc., the local plant is serviced by more than 170 employees.

“The team in Abilene is a great example of what makes our brand the industry leader. The Bandag spirit has been alive and well for 50 years in Abilene through their relentless focus on quality, safety, community and sustainability. We look forward to many more years in Abilene and all the communities Bandag teammates call home.” Jason Roanhouse, executive director, Bandag Operations

Bridgestone Bandag Tire of Abilene manufactures and distributes pre-cured truck tread, rubber cement and solvent packaging. It is located at 4750 FM 18. Visit BridgestoneAmericas.com to learn more.