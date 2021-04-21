Buffalo Gap man arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Buffalo Gap man has been arrested for child pornography.
Alden Cooper was taken into custody Tuesday for Possession of Child Pornography after a search warrant was executed at his home in Buffalo Gap.
The search warrant execution happened, “after [Cooper] uploaded videos of child pornography to a cloud based storage system. The videos uploads depicted children age 5- 8 years of age,” according to an arrest report.
Cooper also admitted to viewing the child pornography.
He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.