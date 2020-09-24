Burning car causes home to catch fire in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A burning car caused a home to catch fire in north Abilene Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home on the 2000 block of Ambler Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

Residents say someone was working on the car’s fuel line when it caught fire.

Both occupants escaped without injury, along with their two dogs.

First responders were able to contain the flames, but not before the car and the home sustained extensive damage.

