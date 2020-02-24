Car crashes into Pho King window in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A car crashed into the Pho King window in south Abilene Monday morning.

The Pho King owner told KTAB and KRBC a patron was leaving the store on the 2000 block of S 14th Street when he backed up too quickly, crashing through a front window.

No one was injured during the incident, but the restaurant is now closed, so anyone who wants some Pho King will have to wait until at least Tuesday.

Police were en route to the scene, where the driver was waiting to see if he would receive a citation.

